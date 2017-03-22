Indictments issued against Jerusalem Faction demonstrators

After continued complacency on the part of enforcement authorities towards the Jerusalem Faction, the Jerusalem Prosecutor submitted indictments and a request for remand until the end of proceedings of four demonstrators. The demonstrators are accused of disturbing public ordeer and attacking policemen during the demonstrations in Jerusalem this week.

Another suspect received a plaintiff's declaration and his remand was extended. In the coming days an indictment will be issued against him.

On Tuesday night tens of Jerusalem Faction supporters came to Petah Tikva to demonstrate opposite the home of the parents of one of the heads of the IDF Yeshiva Students division. They were protesting the arrest of three haredi draft dodgers by the IDF.

Police came to the place and arrested more than 20 demonstrators for illegal gathering and disturbing public order. During Monday's demonstrations some 30 demonstrators were arrested for disturbing the public order but most were released.

