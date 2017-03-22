Court convicts MK Basel Ghattas

Prosecution submits plea bargain signed by Ghattas in which he admitted the crimes he is charged with.

The Beersheva Magistrates Court convicted former MK Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) of providing means for performing an act of terror, smuggling electronic equipment into a prison and transferring it to prisoners, transferring letters prohibited according to the Prison's Law, and offenses of fraud and breach of trust.

The prosecution submitted to the court the plea bargain signed with Ghattas in which he admitted the offenses he was charged with by the prosecutor. The plea bargain states that after Ghattas admits the crimes he is alleged to have commited, he will resign his Knesset seat and will serve a two year jail sentence and a two year suspended sentence.

"My acts stemmed from conscientious, personal motives and humanitarian feelings toward the prisoners. I take full responsibility for my actions," said Ghattas last week.

Ghattas claimed at a press conference in Nazereth that "from the first moment after I left the Ketziot prison of 18 December 2016 until these days, I have been privy to an aggressive and racist incitement campaign which included police sources spreading lies to create the illusion that I had performed serious security offenses.

"The media aided the lynch against me in a kangaroo court and consequently the government crossed a number of red lines simply because I am an Arab member of Knesset," added Ghattas. "For the first time, immunity of an MK was removed under threat. Immediately after this I was arrested for five days without being interrogated during this period."