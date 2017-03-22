Netanyahu: Significant progress in construction talks with US

Returning from trip to China, PM says Israel Trump Administration closer to agreement on construction in Judea and Samaria.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the ongoing discussions between Israel and the Trump Administration over Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria before boarding the plane to fly back to Israel from his trip to China Wednesday.

"There has been significant progress in the talks on settlement construction," Netanyahu said. "The talks have not ended, but there is progress, which we will hear about when I arrive in Israel."

The Prime Minister concluded a five day visit to China, during which he participated in an economic and business forum with more than 600 Israeli and Chinese businessmen. Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah, visited the Great Wall of China on the last day of their trip.

"This was an important visit not only for the relations between China and Israel, but also for the advancement of Israel's economy," Netanyahu said of his trip. "China is a huge global power, and it has decided to establish a special relationship with the State of Israel for the purpose of innovation."

According to Netanyahu, China, the most populous country in the world, chose Israel, a small country of a little over eight million people, to be its partner in innovation. "This has opened very big possibilities for us. I agreed with Chinese President Xi on a series of steps [for our two nations to undertake]."