New Jersey synagogue, preschool evacuated after called-in threat

Sheriff's Department arrives at Livingston, New Jersey synagogue to search for bomb.

A New Jersey synagogue, which houses a preschool, was evacuated after receiving a called-in threat.

Temple Beth Shalom in Livingston, New Jersey was evacuated on Tuesday after receiving the threat just before 11 a.m., the local CBS affiliate reported.

The Essex County Sheriff's Department and Livingston Police Department, including the K-9 and bomb squad units, arrived at the synagogue and searched the premises.

Nearly 150 Jewish institutions, mostly JCCs, have been the victims of bomb threats since the beginning of the year. No explosive devices have been found after any of the threats.

On March 9, 141 JCC executives sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions expressing their frustration with the efforts to combat a rash of bomb threats.