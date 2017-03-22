Poll: Ya'alon does not pass electoral threshold

Radio 103 survey reveals 'Yesh Atid' largest party, Likud immediately follows, Joint Arab List and Jewish Home tie for third place.

A survey conducted by Radio FM 103 through the Maagar Mochot (Brain Trust) institute examined the number of seats each party would win if elections were held.

According to the results of the survey, had the elections been held now, 'Yesh Atid' would receive 26 seats, compared to their 11 seats in the current Knesset.

The Likud, led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, would receive 24 mandates, compared to 30 today, but not a statistically significant difference to Yesh Atid's result..

"Jewish Home" rises to 13 seats, compared with 8 today. The Joint Arab List also maintains its power in the next Knesset.

The 'Zionist Camp' receives only 11 seats, compared to 24 seats in the current Knesset, and the 'Kulanu' party loses its power and receives 6 Knesset seats, compared with 10 today.

Shas gets seven Knesset seats, Yisrael Beyteinu goes up one, from six in the current Knesset to seven.

United Torah Judaism, like in the current Knesset, has six seats, and Meretz is down to four seats, compared to five in the current Knesset.

In the current survey, former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon receives only three Knesset seats and is unable to pass the 4-seat ;m inimum threshold for a party to enter the Knesset..

Fifty-five percent of the respondents objected to early elections, 24 percent said they supported them, and 21 percent did not have a clear answer.