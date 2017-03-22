'Jews were expelled for misbehaving'

Jews protest at anti-Semitic event, almost get thrown out; self-hating Jew says Holocaust happened because Jews 'misbehaved.'

During a London event, known anti-Semite Jewish musician Gilad Atzmon claimed Jews were expelled from their home countries during the Holocaust for "misbehavior."

The event was organized by London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and featured Richard Falk, who is an anti-Semite and former United Nations Special Rapporteur.

Falk has accused Israel of being "an apartheid regime" and a "racist state."

Jewish participants in the event held signs condemning Falk, and university security guards attempted to force them to leave the event.

At the event, Atzmon said, "The Jews are always expelled, for some reason or another."

A few years ago, Atzmon said, "Israel today is worse than Nazi Germany."

Atzmon himself lives in London.