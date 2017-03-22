Security forces seal terrorist's home

Police prepare to seal home of ramming attack terrorist who killed four soldiers and injured 15.

Israel Police units on Wednesday morning were deployed in Jerusalem's Arab neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, to seal the home of the terrorist who committed the January 8 terror attack in the Armon Hanetziv Promenade.

In the attack, four IDF soldiers were killed and 15 others were wounded.

There were hundreds of soldiers in the area when the attack occurred, about to take part in an educational program about Jerusalem as part of their training. The promenade overlooks the historic City of David. Surveillance footage showed many of the soldiers running away from the scene after the attack began.

Tour Guide Ethan Rond, who shot and killed the terrorist who carried out the ramming attack, told Army Radio that he was shocked that none of the soldiers reacted by shooting the terrorist.

Police and border police units will respond to any incidents during the operation.