Habima actors stop at Cave of the Patriarchs

Actors from Habima Theater presented a play in the Kiryat Arba-Hevron Cultural Center, despite the protests from the left caused by their previous appearance.

The Kiryat Arba-Hevron Council said, "There are those who want to believe that this will pass, that it's disposable, that one storm or another will succeed in stopping us and crushing our spirit.

"In this city, the city of our forefathers, the main battle is with opponents of these actors' visit. Four months ago, there were those who wanted to prevent the play from being held in Kiryat Arba-Hevron. They didn't succeed, but the resistance continues to grow.

"These actors from the national Habima Theater came to Kiryat Arba and found the theater was packed. And if you think this is the end, it's over - you should know no one left before we'd set a date for their next appearance."

Before the actors, led by Yakov Cohen and Ruby Porat Shoval, returned home, they requested to visit the Cave of the Patriarchs (Mearat Hamachpela). Council Head Malachi Levinger joined them, and the bus of actors took a late-night trip to the ancient cave, in the heart of Hevron.

The play Credit: Kiryat Arba-Hevron spokesperson

With Municipal Head Malachi Levinger Credit: Kiryat Arba-Hevron spokesperson