SCOTUS nominee: Trump's comments on judges 'demoralizing'

Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, on Tuesday criticized Trump’s attacks on the federal judge who blocked his administration’s travel ban.

Speaking during his confirmation hearing, Gorsuch described Trump’s comments that District Judge James L. Robart is a “so-called judge” as “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

Gorsuch had previously made similar comments in private conversations with senators, but Tuesday marked the first time he went on the record with his disapproval of Trump’s remarks.

"When anyone criticizes the honesty or integrity, the motives of a federal judge, I find that disheartening," Gorsuch said in response to a question from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Blumenthal then pressed, "Anyone including the President of the United States?" to which Gorsuch replied, "Anyone is anyone.”

Blumenthal asked about the specific incident involving Robart, but Gorsuch would not comment on that, saying, "I can't comment on specific cases and I can't get involved in politics. I've said what I think I ethically may in this area."

Trump first referred to Robart as a “so-called judge” after he issued a temporary restraining order halting Trump’s executive order banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee entry to the U.S.

Trump later criticized Robart a second time, tweeting, “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!”