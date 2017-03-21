'Lack of action benefits Hamas'

Danny Yatom, former head of the Mossad, spoke during the Meir Dagan conference, saying that "we are facing two possible existential threats if the political deadlock and the rifts in the Israeli state are not resolved."

On the issue of the Arab-Israeli conflict, Yatom claimed that "we are facing an eruption of Palestinian society as it was in the Arab Spring, which turned into a black winter ... Our government must understand that the lack of action and the dead end benefit Hamas and the extremists ... If anything happens and stormy demonstrations of terror attacks in Judea and Samaria develop, it is reasonable to assume that Hamas will not remain on the sidelines but will participate. It is possible that additional fronts will be created, which will be the detonator that will set off the bomb. This inaction will also lead to the perception that we are refusing peace. The relationship with the best of our friends, whether it is Europe or the United States, has become very rickety."

To mark the one year anniversary of the death of former Mossad chief Meir Dagan, the Center for Strategic Dialogue, organized by the Netanya Academic College in cooperation with the Dagan family and his military and Mossad comrades, convened a conference in Dagan's memory. The conference deals with issues on the national and international agenda that were close to Dagan's heart.