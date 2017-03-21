IDF reservist dies following military run

Reserve officer collapses and dies, the latest soldier to die following strenuous training activity.

An IDF reserve officer died Tuesday after he collapsed following a military run in the Jordan Valley.

Roni Numa, the Head of Central Command, appointed a commission to investigate the incident. The military police likewise launched their own investigation into the death.

The family of the soldier has been informed of his passing.

The tragic incident joins a number of previous cases of deaths which occurred following strenuous activity in the IDF in recent years.

Approximately one year ago, Yehuda Suissa, a 19-year old recruit to the Givati Brigade, collapsed and died during an intense training session just one day following his enlistment into the IDF.

Half a year earlier, a 44 year old reservist collapsed and died during a training session at the Adam military facility.