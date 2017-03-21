Liberman: Terrorist missile threat is intolerable

The Meir Dagan Conference on Security and Strategy was held today (Tuesday) at the initiative of the S. Daniel Abraham Strategic Dialogue Center at Netanya Academic College. It was attended by IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Former Gabi Ashkenazi, the Dagan family, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, former Mossad chief Danny Yatom, and others.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said at the conference in Tel Aviv that "The threat of missiles in the hands of terrorists is an intolerable threat and we are acting against it. The State of Israel takes action when one of three cases arise, leaving no choice. The first is when fire is directed into our territory, the second is when significant weaponry is identified in the hands of one of the terror organizations, and the third is when there is a ticking bomb, that is, an imminent terrorist attack. If we can arrest, we arrest, and if not, we terminate. We do not want to get into one mess or another."

Liberman added: "We are all missing the same target, and sometimes even me. We are in a volatile situation and we do not always have to be right. We are right, but we have to be wise. I utilize common sense, and the most important thing these days is to remain close to common sense. As with large threats, so with small threats: From the Iranian issue to the Broadcasting Corporation issue, common sense must be the compass at the moment, the situation is explosive enough and should not be added to.

"I expect that towards the end of the year, nearing the end of the election campaigns in the various European countries, and according to everything I see and hear, we expect the EU to attack the State of Israel." Liberman also referred to the American administration, saying: "We do not have an option to quarrel with the Trump government. We went through eight tough years with Obama and right now there is a purely Republican administration - the Senate, the Congress, and of course the White House has a sympathetic Republican president. You have to understand that we are taken seriously in all matters related to various legislation. In Israeli terms, everyone speaks in terms of primaries and do not necessarily think of the implications of how it is received on the other side of the ocean. In the reality we live in, we have to be very, very careful. What is meant for the Likud Central Committee also reaches other places."

The Defense Minister added: "This story of applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is also not feasible because we do not have the option and we are currently trying to form agreements with the White House; it is important to find the formula that will satisfy both sides and both sides can move forward. If someone thinks we can make unilateral moves, he has a mistaken understanding of the situation. We are a strong and important state and with all the self-esteem let us not develop delusions of grandeur, there are things that can and can not be done unilaterally."