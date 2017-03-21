Watch: Addressing anti-Semitism and the needs of students

Rabbi Jonathan Tawil, the founder of 'Torah, Action, Life' (TAL), an organization which brings Jewish students and young professionals from all over Europe together to strengthen their connection to the Jewish community, spoke with Arutz Sheva about his organization's purpose at the annual conference of the Rabbinical Centre of Europe in Italy Tuesday.

"When I grew up, wherever I was, there wasn't anything going on for the young people," Rabbi Tawil said. "I grew up, I went to university, I came back home, [and] there was nothing going on. There was nothing that would inspire me during the week."

"I wanted to make a difference, so I set up an organization called 'Torah, Action, Life.' Torah plus action equals life. Everybody knows in this young generation [that] we need the Torah. That's the foundation of everything...[but] we also need to have some action that increases the happiness and links the Jew to his past. So we created TAL.

"Tal is a novel concept. It brings together students, young professionals between the ages of 18 to 35, and it connects them to the Jewish body, the community that exists."