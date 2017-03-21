Netanyahu: No restrictions on building in Jerusalem

PM says Israel continuing cooperation with Russia on Syria, US not asking for construction freeze in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Tuesday during a briefing to reporters during his visit to China that the Russians had not changed their policy regarding Israeli military actions in Syrian territory and that the coordination between the two countries was continuing.

Netanyahu made the remarks in response to reports that Russia summoned the Israeli ambassador to express its displeasure over an Israeli air-strike in Syria last weekend.

Netanyahu also stated that the issue was raised during his recent meeting with Russian President Vladamir Putin, and that he had made it clear to the Russian leader that Israel would not halt its attacks on Hezbollah arms convoys.

"Our policy on the subject will not change," declared Netanyahu. "If there is a feasibility from an intelligence and military standpoint - we attack and so it will continue."

The Prime Minister said that Syria was not informed in advance of Israeli strikes against Hezbollah, so as not to potentially harm Israeli Air Force pilots.

He also clarified that restrictions on construction in Judea and Samaria do apply to Jerusalem, and that there is no pressure from the Trump Administration to freeze construction in any part of Israel's capital. "There are no restrictions on construction in Jerusalem, I do not discuss the issue of Jerusalem, and the discourse with the Americans concerns only construction in Judea and Samaria."