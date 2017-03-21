Former Mossad chief: Clock ticking

The former head of the Mossad, Tamir Pardo, warned Tuesday of the dangers lurking for the State of Israel.

"In recent years, Iran has become a dominant force in the struggle against Daesh (ISIS). The coalition of Assad, Russia, and Hezbollah has placed Iran on the side of the good guys. Also in Iraq, Iranian forces and pro-Iranian Shiite militias are fighting on the same side with American forces. Iranian influence is becoming a tangible threat to the moderate Shiite states. For the first time, a rare situation of conjoining interests has been created between Israel and the moderate countries," explained Pardo.

Pardo endorsed the classic economic-based vision of Israel's destiny when he asked participants of the Netanya College conference, "Will we have the presence of mind to integrate for the first time in the region? It is important to remember that youth doesn't last forever and opportunity doesn't always return. One morning we will wake up and see Iran neighboring the Gulf states, and then it will be too late. Unfortunately, clandestine ties under the radar are temporary, the key to integrating into the region lies in economic ties, movement between countries and companies, and all this will not happen unless the Palestinian issue is resolved.

"I looked at my seven-year-old granddaughter on the weekend and asked myself what the State of Israel will look like in a decade or two. What kind of state are we leaving to the coming generations? Day to day my worries grow, as one who served in the security system close to 40 years. Are our deeds in the spirit of the Zionist vision?"

The former head of the Mossad is inclined to think that "the stars have arranged themselves in a way that presents us with an historic opportunity to establish the Jewish state as an important and central part of the Middle East. These states can not defeat the State of Israel in any combination or coalition that will emerge. From the beginning of the peace process it was clear that the Palestinian issue was a buffer."

He said that "Israel's integration into the region is a condition for its survival as a state. A day that passes does not come back. This requires courageous leadership that is prepared for a difficult battle. Israel has to choose what it wants, not what's good for it today in the afternoon but in the future, to ask ourselves what kind of a state we want. Life in the shadow of alternative facts spell out disaster for the Zionist enterprise, and the key to the country's march in the right direction requires courageous leadership."

According to Pardo, "The State of Israel has chosen not to choose, to close its eyes and to proceed in the hope that the conflict will work itself out. Maybe the Arabs will disappear one day, a cosmic or divine miracle will happen, perhaps we will reach a bi-national state in time. This is the Zionist vision - this is what we want to leave to our children - the clock is ticking and the time has come to choose a path."