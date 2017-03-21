Educating the next generation of soldiers

Eilat resident Second Lieutenant Mor Ben-Simon joined the army as a member of the Home Front rescue brigade and in order to contribute further he joined an officer's training course. After a few months serving in the Kedem battalion, he was involved in foiling a terror attack on road 443 during 2015.

"A car attempted to ram into me and another soldier during the course of military activity. I cocked my gun and fired at the terrorist," said Ben Simon. The incident ended without casualties due to the awareness of the force. After the incident Mor went to the officers training course which he completed a few weeks ago and now he will serve as a platoon commander in his brigade with the latest group of inductees.

Its an honor to be training the next soldiers in the brigade. I was also in their place and I'm sure they will experience an amazing service which will include protecting the citizens of Israel and learning how to rescue people and save lives," concluded Ben-Simon.