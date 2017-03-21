'A milestone in ensuring the right to privacy'

The information security directives issued by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked were approved Tuesday by the Knesset Law Committee.

The directives will regulate the obligation on all parts of the economy, both private and public bodies, to maintain personal information security when they collect personal information in their databases.

The directives are based on similar regulations issued worldwide and they place Israel at the forefront of personal information protection. The directives include organizational tools and methods whose goal is to prevent negative exploitation of the information by sources within the organization or outside of it.

The Law, Technology and Information Authority in the Justice Ministry, which monitors the implementation of the Private Protection law, will also be in charge of supervision and implementation of the new directives.

The Authority will also issue a pamphlet to the public explaining how to implement the directives. In order to allow the business sector to implement the new directives, it was decided that they will apply in another 12 months from today.

Justice Minister Shaked said that "the approval of the directives is a significant step on the road to protecting personal information and maintaining people's right to privacy.

In an era of growing numbers of cyber attacks, and in which broad information gathering is performed by commercial sources as well as by small businesses employing technological tools. In the lack of appropriate protection these tools could harm people's privacy ,and the new directives are therefore more essential than previously. Information protection is also the foundation of consumer trust which is so essential in a digitized economy which is so advantageous for society and for the individual," concluded Shaked.