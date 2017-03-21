'It's all a spin - not true and not serious'

Finance Minister and Kulanu head Moshe Kahlon referred Tuesday to the crisis regarding the broadcasting corporation and the threats of the prime minister to go to elections if accords will not be reached on the matter.

"The last understanding was that the corporation would open in accordance with the communications law and I do not know anything else," said Kahlon.

"I haven't spoken to Netanyahu since Friday and I don't know of any demand to fire the heads of the corporation. Its all political spins - its not true and not serious. The IBA suffered an injustice, we in the Finance Ministry committed to providing a solution for them and we will find a solution," said Kahlon at a conference hosted by TheMarker.

Kahlon added that he did not know which compromise and which agreement the prime minister had rejected. He also said that he is not concerned about the coalition falling apart. "If they decide to go to elections,we'll go to elections. I'm ready for any scenario. We will compete in an independent list."

Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel (Likud) claimed earlier Tuesday morning that the Likud will not support the prime minister if he decides to go to elections over the broadcasting corporation issue.

"I don't believe we will see agreement to elections. People won't forgive the Likud if we go to elections over the broadcasting corporation, however important it is. We have to think thousands of times before the elections so that we won't find ourselves in the opposition," Gamliel said in an Army Radio interview.

She added that "the problem inherent in the coalition is the coalition agreements which should have be thought through before they were signed. The corporation is not a reason for elections. The public is sick of elections."

Political sources told Arutz Sheva that the crisis regarding the broadcasting corporation would be solved after the prime minister returns from his visit to China Thursday and a meeting of coalition heads is arranged.

Science Minister Ofir Akunis who is with the premier in China said Tuesday that Minister Kahlon would have to concede on the matter and reach an agreement by which the IBA would stay in place and the corporation workers will be absorbed in it.

The dialogue between the two sides is continuing even while Netanyahu is abroad, but at present both sides are holding their ground, with Netanyahu demanding to close the corporation and Kahlon wanting to give it the green light to start broadcasting.