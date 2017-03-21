Meretz MK: Likud minister is persecuting BDS supporters

MK Michal Rozin claims Internal Security Minister is setting up databases of Israelis who support boycotts against Israel.

MK Michal Rozin (Meretz) responded Tuesday to reports in the Ha'aretz newspaper that Interior Minister Gilad Erdan is working to set up a database of Israeli citizens who support the BDS movement.

"This is a McCarthyite decision, both unethical and illegal. Erdan smells elections and therefore he is searching for new initiatives and hounding citizens," said Rozin.

"Gathering information on private citizens is incompatible with the values of democracy and law and it would behoove the Attorney General to express his strong opposition to this initiative."

"Erdan's tenure is turning out to be extreme and populistic, from incitement and libelous claims of arson [during the recent spate of fires] to political persecution of those whose political viewpoint does not coincide with the messianic right-wing approach," said Rozin.

According to the report, Erdan intends to set up a database of Israeli citizens involved in or who support the various forms of boycotts against Israel due to its control of Judea and Samaria.

It was also reported that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit opposes the new initiative and says that Erdan has no legal authority to gather information about Israeli citizens on this matter.