'Israelis are sick of elections'

Minister Gila Gamliel says Likud opposes elections over public broadcasting issue. 'They won't forgive us if we go to elections'.

Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel (Likud) claims Tuesday morning that the Likud will not support the prime minister if he decides to go to elections over the broadcasting corporation issue.

"I don't believe we will see agreement to elections. People won't forgive the Likud if we go to elections over the broadcasting corporation, however important it is. We have to think thousands of times before the elections so that we won't find ourselves in the opposition," Gamliel said in an Army Radio interview.

She added that "the problem inherent in the coalition is the coalition agreements which should have be thought through before they were signed. The corporation is not a reason for elections. The public is sick of elections."

Political sources told Arutz Sheva that the crisis regarding the broadcasting corporation would be solved after the prime minister returns from his visit to China Thursday and a meeting of coalition heads is arranged.

Science Minister Ofir Akunis who is with the premier in China said Tuesday that Minister Kahlon would have to concede on the matter and reach an agreement by which the IBA would stay in place and the corporation workers will be absorbed in it.

The dialogue between the two sides is continuing even while Netanyahu is abroad, but at present both sides are holding their ground, with Netanyahu demanding to close the corporation and Kahlon wanting to give it the green light to start broadcasting.