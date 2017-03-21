FBI chief: No information supporting wiretapping claims

James Comey says he has no information to support Trump’s claims that Obama wiretapped him.

FBI Director James Comey on Monday referred to President Donald Trump’s allegations that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped the Trump Tower, saying that he had "no information" to support Trump’s claims, CNN reports.

The wiretapping claims were made by Trump in a series of tweets several weeks ago.

"I have no information that supports those tweets," Comey was quoted as having told the committee, adding that the Justice Department, along with the FBI, had no information to support the allegations.

Comey confirmed that no president could order a wiretapping operation against a specific American citizen.

The FBI chief’s comments follow ones b the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate intelligence committee, who last week said they found no evidence that Obama wiretapped the Trump Tower during the presidential election.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer later said Trump would not apologize to Obama for the accusations against him, adding that there were questions still remaining about surveillance that may or may not have taken place during the campaign.

"There was some new information that come from the hearing that we believe is newsworthy about the intelligence gathering process and the unmasking of Americans identified in intelligence reports," Spicer said, according to CNN.

Last week, Spicer clarified Trump’s allegations, saying the President was not actually referring to wiretapping when he tweeted about wiretapping.

"The President used the word wiretaps in quotes to mean, broadly, surveillance and other activities," he explained.

In his remarks on Monday, Comey also publicly confirmed for the first time that his agency is investigating possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign and whether any crimes may have been committed during last year's election campaign as part of a wider probe into the hacking of Democratic servers and the Clinton campaign.

"That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts," Comey said, according to CNN.