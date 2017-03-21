Ivanka Trump opens office in White House West Wing

Politico reports that Ivanka Trump's influence is expanding, evidenced by her opening a new office on the West Wing's second floor next to senior adviser Dina Powell of the National Security Council.

Trump's role in her father's administration is extensive and increasing, despite that she holds no official position and, according to her attorney, receives no salary.

Trump’s role, according to her attorney Jamie Gorelick, will be to serve as the president’s “eyes and ears” while providing broad-ranging advice. Some detected historical irony last week when Orthodox Jewish Ivanka Trump was seated next to Angela Merkel for the German chancellor’s first official visit to Trump’s White House.

Critics inevitably seek every possible opportunity to criticize, and Trump's influence and status have invited conflict-of-interest and ethics charges, prompting her attorney's response.

"Having an adult child of the president who is actively engaged in the work of the administration is new ground," Gorelick told Politico on Monday. “Our view is that the conservative approach is for Ivanka to voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not.”

"I will continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement. “While there is no modern precedent for an adult child of the president, I will voluntarily follow all of the ethics rules placed on government employees."