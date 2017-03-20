'Maybe its better to go to elections'

Attorney Elyakim Ha'etzni said in an Arutz Sheva interview Monday that he believes that Prime Minister Netanyahu intends to fend off American pressure regarding his settlement policies by advancing the elections.

Haetzni saw a clear sign of this in Netanyahu's cancellation of his visit to the AIPAC conference which would have required him to meet President Trump. Haetzni surmises that the Trump administration has placed new restrictions on the Israeli government, including a freeze on construction in Judea and Samaria and refusal to authorize Amona construction. This requires a tactical change on the part of Netanyahu, including going to elections.

"Netanyahu should tell Trump that if he is forced to freeze construction, his government will fall and there will be nobody to pressure half a year from now. Afterwards a more right wing government will arise since we do not like to be pressured by others, we are not a banana republic."

Haetzni feels that it is not so bad that the government will not complete its term. "Whenever there will be American pressure, we will go to elections. It's time Netanyahu changed his tactics and instead of being the strong one required to make concessions, he will be in the position of the poor one like the Palestinians.

"He can tell the Americans that he is weak on the subject of the land of Israel and Jerusalem. This is a psychological change which may stop the pressures. Its better to be poor and get a cold shoulder from the White House than to be received with hugs and kisses but also with demands and pressures," says Haetzni.