'A real woman of valor'

Herzliya mayor calls to accompany Holocaust survivor Ilana Blumenfeld, who passed away, on her last journey

The mayor of Herzliya calls residents to attend the funeral of Holocaust survivor Ilana Blumenfeld, who passed away.

"Now is the time to come and accompany the woman who bravely survived the Nazi atrocities," wrote the mayor.

In a social media post, the mayor wrote, "Dear residents: Today died a Holocaust survivor and resident of the city Ilana Blumenfeld, who was born in Shargort in Bukovina. When she was only 6 years old, the Nazis murdered her grandfather and her father Moshe.

"She spent the harsh German winter alone with her brother Jacob, all the while the Nazi extermination machine threatening to kill her, and between death camps, horrors, and against all odds, she managed to stay alive," wrote the mayor.

"A true woman of valor, I spoke with her daughter and asked permission to write these lines, after in our conversation there arose a deep concern that the tragedies that visited her and her family will lead to a small and limited funeral procession, something singularly unthinkable," he wrote.

The mayor closed with an impassioned plea for all city residents and the public to come and pay their last respects to Holocaust survivor Blumenfeld, "Dear citizens, this is the time to come and accompany the woman who bravely survived the Nazi atrocities."