Liberman: Nobody wants elections

Defense Minister and Yisrael Beitenu leader Avigdor Liberman referred Monday at his faction meeting to the coalition crisis and estimated that elections were not forthcoming.

"Nobody in the coalition wants elections," Liberman said, adding that the prime minister also does not want them. "We are all logical people."

"Netanyahu's demands regarding the corporation are based on the coalition agreement," added Liberman. "We need to protect the honor of the prime minister. There will be an agreement."

Liberman added that he does not see a possibility if an alternative government. He also referred to the ultimatum which he had issued to the heads of the Eli paramilitary academy and to the hearing he had called for Rabbi Yigal Levinstein. "We cannot absorb or accept his words."