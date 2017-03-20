Livni: IBA compromise shows weakness

Ex-Justice Minister Tzipi Livni slams Netanyahu-Kahlon agreement, says it gives Prime Minister exactly what he wanted.

Opposition MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) spoke Monday morning about the compromise reached on the subject of the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation and the end of the coalition crisis the argument caused.

"This is not a compromise! For God's sake! It's unbelievable!" Livni said. "Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has managed to disguise his only goal - political control over the Israel Broadcasting Authority - as a compromise! This is manipulation, and political control of the Israel Broadcasting Authority."

"When they showed me the law regarding the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC), I agreed on one condition: That we separate the politicians from the IPBC.

"This 'compromise' is a political execution, and we must not cooperate with it or call it a compromise. The Israeli public deserves a strong and independent Broadcasting Authority - not a mixed-up combination of political agendas making money off the public purse."

The agreed-upon compromise includes firing the current IPBC heads, and strengthening government supervision of the corporation. Those calling for change claimed that the IBA was run badly with an immense deficit, excessive number of workers and an unbalanced leftist slant.