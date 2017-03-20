Bnei Brak preschool teachers try to strike, court intervenes

The Bnei Brak municipality banned a group of preschool teachers and assistants from carrying out a strike on Tuesday.

The strike was to be held in protest of municipal instructions to hold offer childcare services during the pre-Pesach (Passover) vacation, and was backed by the Histadrut Labor Union.

However, a Bnei Brak rabbinical court ordered the preschool workers not to strike, but to hold discussions with the municipality in an attempt to reach a compromise. They also said if a compromise could not be reached, the rabbinical court would hold an additional hearing on the matter.

The Bnei Brak municipality responded, "The municipality works and will continue working in accordance with the legal guidance of experts in the labor law. Therefore, it is inappropriate to declare a work dispute, and it is a shame to ruin a good working relationship over a petty dispute."

Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert said the real reason for the strike is the fact that the preschool workers have not been paid on time or properly.

"But when the municipality pays their salaries every month, on time, and offers good working conditions, offers appropriate courses, trips, and social activities, and works as much as possible to make the workers' lives easier - the day after Pesach is not a holiday which the municipality is required to take, and many municipalities do not take vacation on that day. Instead, the workday ends earlier on the days prior to holidays, and other steps have been taken to help the working public."