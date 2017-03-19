Haredi anti-draft activists: The Torah tells us to go wild

Members of the extremist Jerusalem Faction called for a demonstration on Jabotinsky St. in Bnei Brak at 8:00 Sunday night, in protest of the arrest of two yeshiva students for draft dodging, the Kikar Hashabat Hebrew news site reported.

One of the young men who was arrested is the son of Rabbi Yosef Petrov, a senior figure in the Jerusalem Faction.

The group released an audio recording in which it said: "How can be destroyed and see the destruction of my homeland? The evil state rages with anger when it sees a stubborn handful of Jews which all the power in the world cannot [move] them. Fear not, and do not be afraid of them!"

"The holy Torah asks of us one thing: do not stand idly by. Go wild," the recording added.

The protest against the detention of the students was referred to as the "war against Amalek" (a tribe of pirates which attacked the stragglers of the Israelites when they left Egypt).

Petrov was arrested during protests held to disrupt the Jerusalem marathon Friday. He was transferred to the military police after police realized that he had refused to show up at the military recruitment center when he had been scheduled to to do, making him a deserter.