'Mom was our entire world'

Since the horrific arson death of nurse Tova Karero in the Clalit health fund branch in Holon last week, no government representatives have arrived to comfort the family.

This morning (Sunday) Labor Party leader Yitzhak Herzog, along with party MKs Amir Peretz and Merav Michaeli were at the family's home and besides them, no official has visited.

"We are not busy thinking too much about it," said Karero's daughter, Nofar Aslan Karero, to Rafi Reshef of Channel 10: "Some say that the Health Minister should have come; personally, I can't think of it that way because I'm experiencing something that's hard for me to accept because it's so huge.

"It's very hard for me to think about how it happened to her. I can accept that people are dying, but this way is so shocking, I can't stop thinking about what went through her mind during those last seconds. That was mother, who was our entire world," she said.

The suspect in the murder, Asher Faraj, 78, reconstructed how he set fire to the nurse with a bottle of flammable material, the daughter said. "I do not think it would help if I met him. I wouldn't want to see him."