'Hollywood has become like 1930s Germany'

Actor says conservatives must be careful not to disagree with left-wing majority in Hollywood.

Actor Time Allen compared being a conservative in Hollywood to living in 1930s Germany on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"You gotta be real careful around here," Allen said when Kimmel asked him about his decision to attend the inauguration of US President Donald Trump in January. "You get beat up if you don't believe what everybody else believes. This is like '30s Germany."

"I was invited, we did a VIP thing for the vets, and went to a veterans ball, so I went to go see Democrats and Republicans. Yeah I went to the inauguration," Allen explained.