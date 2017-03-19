Passerby finds one-year-old walking alone at night

Passerby finds 18-month-old walking barefoot in Jerusalem, mom says babysitter was negligent.

A passerby on Saturday night noticed an 18-month-old walking alone, barefoot, on one of the streets in the Kiryat Yovel neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The passerby quickly called the police, and a squad car immediately arrived on the scene.

One of the police officers wrapped the toddler in his coat to warm him up, and others immediately began to search for the child's parents.

After approximately an hour, the toddler's mother arrived and told the police she had left home to spend time with friends and hired a babysitter to watch the baby.

Israel Police called in welfare agencies and the toddler was placed in care of his grandmother.

The mother has been called in for questioning.