Anti-Israel is Antisemitism

Jay Shapiro claims that lethal antisemitism has returnee seventy years after the Holocaust

Contact Editor
Jay Shapiro,

BDS - Anti-Israel protest in London
BDS - Anti-Israel protest in London
Reuters

Jay Shapiro Thinks that one would have thought that murderous antisemitism would have perished with the Holocaust but it is back in its original form with the added component of anti Israelism.



Loading....




Tags:The Israeli prespective


Related Stories