Jay Shapiro Thinks that one would have thought that murderous antisemitism would have perished with the Holocaust but it is back in its original form with the added component of anti Israelism.
Anti-Israel is Antisemitism
Jay Shapiro claims that lethal antisemitism has returnee seventy years after the Holocaust
Jay Shapiro, 18/03/17 23:46
BDS - Anti-Israel protest in London
Reuters
