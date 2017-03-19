Last call for those traveling to China

The Mattot Arim Movement on Saturday night turned to government officials asking them to publicize the Foreign Ministry's information sheet on the legality of Judea and Samaria.

Among those Mattot Arim spoke to were Environmental Protection Minister Zeev Elkin (Likud), Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen (Kulanu), Science, Technology and Space Minister Ofir Akunis, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (UTJ), PMO Director-General Eli Groner, and several Israeli businessmen.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) requested every representative of the State of Israel place on their website an information sheet explaining the legality of Judea and Samaria.

However, for unknown reasons, the Israeli Embassy in China has not yet complied with Hotovely's request.

The information sheet in question quotes respected Israeli lawyers, and proves Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria are legitimate and legal.

The Chinese government supported UN Resolution 2334, which claimed Israel has no right to Judea and Samaria, but did not provide any legal backing for the claim.

In addition, the Chinese government requested Israel not employ Chinese citizens in any Judea and Samaria towns, claiming China did not want to involve itself in the issue for "security" reasons.

The claim Israel has no right to Judea and Samaria is a legal claim which needs to be proven. The Foreign Ministry's information sheet proves the opposite is true, and disproves Resolution 2334.

"According to Jewish tradition, silence constitutes agreement," Mattot Arim said. "Therefore, it is crucial to inform the Chinese of the Foreign Ministry's impressive 'defense letter,' which proves Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria are legal."