Arabs agree to escalate terror war 'in all ways possible'

Arab committee calls on terrorist organizations to up tempo of terror war against Israel.

The Supreme Coordination Committee in Ramallah called on the various terrorist organizations to unite in "national unity" against Israel.

The Supreme Coordination Committee consists of representatives of various terrorist organizations.

Following a meeting involving the leaders of various terror organizations, the Committee published a notice expressing support for a "national plan" which would include escalation of the terror war against Israel and encouraged "all forms" of terror in order to "support the rights of the Palestinian nation and its goals of independence and freedom."

The Committee also called on Israeli Arabs to mark "Land Day" (March 30) as a day to preserve the land and remember pro-Arab activist Rachel Corrie, who was killed by an IDF bulldozer in Gaza during the Second Intifada.

On March 21, the various terrorist organizations will hold a demonstration near the Red Cross in Ramallah, in support of terrorists imprisoned in Israeli jails.

The various terror groups held similar meetings coordinating their attacks just prior to the Second Intifada (also known as the Al-Aqsa Intifada), which broke out in September 2000.