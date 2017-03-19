'Anti-Israel activists do not belong in the UN'

Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) congratulated UN Secretary-General António Guterres after UN Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia Rima Khalaf quit her job.

"This shows that the UN is interested in changing the game rules, which are currently anti-Israel," Hotovely said. "The fact that Rima Khalaf quit is a step in the right direction. However, currently, the UN's approach to Israel is based on spreading lies. The UN still needs to undergo a major reform if it wishes to remain a relevant organization."

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon said, "Anti-Israel activists do not belong in the U.N. It is time to put an end to the practice in which U.N. officials use their position to advance their anti-Israel agenda."

Danon said Guterres' order to remove the report was an important step in ending the UN's anti-Israel discrimination, and Khalaf should have quit several years ago. He also emphasized her support of BDS and attempts to harm Israel, which continued for several years.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley welcomed Khalaf's decision, saying, "When someone issues a false and defamatory report in the name of the U.N.," Haley said, "it is appropriate that the person resign."

Khalaf's decision to quit came after she was pressured to shelve various reports condemning Israel and claiming the Israeli government is racist. Khalaf refused to give in to the pressure and claimed her conclusions on the matter were correct.

Previously, Guterres told Khalaf's Western Asia Economics and Social Commission to remove the report calling Israel an apartheid state from the Commission's official website.