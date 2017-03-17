Man proposes during Jerusalem Marathon

Finishing his race in the Jerusalem Marathon this morning, man proposes to his running partner.

At the end of their run in the Seventh Jerusalem International Marathon, Israeli runner Ofer Lechner took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend and running partner Aviva Leibowitz - and she accepted.

Hearing the proposal over the loudspeaker ahead of starting his own run, a visibly moved Mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, went over to congratulate the happy couple. He wished them many more years of love and joint runs in the Jerusalem marathon.

A record of more than 30,000 people, including an all-time high of 3,500 runners from 70 countries around the world, participated in the Seventh International Jerusalem Marathon this morning, Friday 17 March, 2016.

The first Jerusalem International Marathon was held in 2010 with just 10,000 participants, 300 of whom were from abroad.