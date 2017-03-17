Are you a hidden stock owner?

Doug Goldstein, CFP, cross-border financial advisor, breaks down what stocks are and how they work. Some people dont even know that they own stock. If you are a mutual fund owner, you might also be a stock owner.



His guest Julie Jason, Chief Investment Officer of Jackson Grant Investments, explains why risk and goal setting are the cornerstones of investment decisions.

Investments need to be tailored to the investor. After all, different people need different investments, so you should ask the questions that are appropriate for you.