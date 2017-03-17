PA furious over terrorist designation

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday slammed Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s decision to designate the Palestinian National Fund (PNF) as a terrorist organization.

A statement issued by Abbas’s bureau said that the PNF is one of the institutions of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which operates according to international agreements and standards.

"At a time when the U.S. administration is working through talks with all parties and when President Trump's envoy is in the region to prepare an atmosphere conducive to peacemaking, this announcement is an attempt by Israel to put obstacles and thwart American efforts," the statement said.

"We strongly oppose this decision and demand that the Israeli government immediately deal with it and cancel it, as this will lead to the collapse of the foundations of the Oslo Agreement and the legal relationship with Israel," it warned.

Liberman’s decision to declare the PNF a terrorist organization stems from its continuous and sustained provision of massive support for entities responsible for serious terrorist activity against Israel and Israeli citizens.

The PNF plays a crucial role in the PA’s economic support for terrorists who have committed attacks against Israelis, and serves as a delegate in the transferring of a significant amount of funds to terrorists.

It was established in 1964 by operatives from the PLO to manage the terrorist organization's funds in its campaign to destroy the State of Israel.