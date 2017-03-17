Sirens sounded in Jordan Valley

Incoming rocket siren heard in the Jordan Valley area. IDF searching the area. No reports of injuries.

An incoming rocket siren was heard at around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning in the Jordan Valley area.

Following the siren, residents reported hearing an explosion.

The IDF is conducting searches in the area, but so far it remains unclear whether rockets were indeed fired towards the area or whether it was a false alarm.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.

Shortly after the siren in the Jordan Valley, a number of explosions were reported in the Jerusalem area. The IDF said their source was unknown. There were no reports of injuries or damages in this incident as well.

On Wednesday evening, a rocket fired from Gaza exploded in an open region in the Negev.

No injuries were reported. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren did not sound because the rocket was headed toward an open area.

In response, the Israel Air Force (IAF) attacked and destroyed two terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas in northern Gaza.

Two weeks ago, a rocket from Gaza exploded in an open area in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council.

In late February, two rockets were fired from the Sinai Peninsula towards Israel and exploded in the Eshkol Regional Council, causing no injuries or damages.