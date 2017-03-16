Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to speak in Psagot?

Purim ad claiming that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will speak in Binyamin town this Shabbat causes uproar on social media.

An uproar was created by a notice put out by a synagogue in Psagot.

A notice was issued in the name of the secretariat of the town, located in the Binyamin region, stating that this coming Saturday a local synagogue would host a seminar in which Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the Jewish daughter and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, would participate.

Another notice said that Kushner would address the congregation on Friday night and that Ivanka would hold a lecture for women titled 'Paths to Judaism' during Saturday.

People expressed their willingness to help in any way possible to make the two guests feel welcome. The notice was photographed and circulated on social media, where it became the subject of many comments from the right and left of the political spectrum, some of which were very angry.

The whole thing turned out to be a Purim prank. The secretariat said that it publishes a humorous Purim ad each year. This year's prank, unsurprisingly, went viral in a way that past pranks have not.

Trump and Kushner will not be in Israel this Saturday.