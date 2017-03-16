'Bennett trying to gain political capital'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) attacked Education Minister Naftali Bennett who accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of abandoning the religious Zionist movement.

"Minister Bennett is trying to gain political capital at Likud's expense," said Hotoveli following Bennett's words on the subject at a government meeting.

"Everyone appreciates the educational enterprise of the Eli preparatory school. The Prime Minister honors the pre-military academy in Eli, and in the last election he came to visit the school. Too bad that such an important subject as the nature of military service has become a populist and political debate," noted Hotovely.

Bennett turned to the Prime Minister during this morning's government meeting and demanded his intervention to protect the school in Eli, and to prevent the closure of the religious military school.

Minister Bennett told the Prime Minister that he abandoned religious Zionism at the moment of truth and forgot to take care of one of its flagship institutions whose contribution is to the State of Israel alone.

Bennett made sure to stress that Rabbi Yigal Levenstein's words were very serious and that he rejected them outright, but on the other hand there is no room for silence or restraint regarding the closure of the school and that the Prime Minister must immediately intervene and stop it as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister responded to Bennett that he was not interested in opening a debate on the issue, as Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman was not present at the meeting. He added that he has been working to maintain calm.