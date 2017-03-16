Would-be car thief falls asleep mid-heist

Thief caught napping in driver's seat after breaking into car.

A thief who broke into a car was captured mid-heist after he apparently fell asleep on the job.

Police in central Israel were called to Ariel Sharon Street in Ohr Yehuda Wednesday evening after witnesses reported a car break-in.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man responsible for breaking into the car asleep in the driver’s seat.

The would-be thief had a rude awakening when officers dragged him out of the vehicle, arrested him, and took him in for questioning.

Authorities say the suspect entered the car after he smashed one of the windows with a crowbar. Breaking into the car exhausted the thief, who dozed off shortly after he sat down behind the wheel.

Passersby who spotted the sleeping thief then alerted police, leading to his arrest.