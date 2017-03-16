Former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro to join hedge fund

Former US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro announced that he is joining Israel firm ION Asset Management as a senior adviser.

JTA - Former United States Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro is joining ION Asset Management, a hedge fund that focuses on Israeli and Israel-related securities, as a senior adviser.

Shapiro will “advise ION about key issues relating to its funds and portfolio companies, particularly regarding relevant geopolitical and commercial matters,” according to a statement issued Wednesday.

Shapiro, who was appointed ambassador by former President Barack Obama in 2011, resigned on Jan. 20 to make room for President Donald Trump’s appointee. He has chosen to remain in Israel for “a number of months” while his children attend school in Israel, he told JTA last week.

Earlier this month, he joined the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies, where he will participate in research programs on Israel-U.S. relations, Israeli-Arab relations, the Arab world, and Israeli society and public opinion.

ION was founded in 2006 by Jonathan Half and Stephen Levey.