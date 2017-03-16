Army prep school head: We won't succumb to this dictatorship

The head of the military preparatory school Bnei David Rabbi Eli Sadan advised the Defense Ministry that Rabbi Yigal Levenstein, his partner in running the school, will remain in his post and will not resign, it was reported this afternoon (Thursday) on Channel 2.

The report quoted Rabbi Sadan's words spoken during a conversation with students about a conversation he had with a Defense Ministry representative following the letter from Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman demanding Rabbi Levenstein resign.

"They called me from the Defense Ministry saying the school must furnish a reply about Rabbi Yigal by tomorrow morning," Rabbi Sadan described the conversation. "I do not need to wait until tomorrow, Rabbi Yigal is staying."

Rabbi Sadan further told students that "we will not surrender to this dictatorship.

"We are not party to this war, and we will not allow politicians to ride us. In Israel much worse things are spoken by all types of principals, and within the framework of democracy, freedom of expression represents one of the top values. The attempt to depose Rabbi Yigal contains nothing to enhance order in the country, but is only an attempt to score political achievements. We will take no part in it," added Rabbi Sadan.