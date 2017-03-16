Hezbollah ratchets up murder machinery on global scale

The Saudi newspaper Ouchaz reported Thursday that South American security forces foiled a massive Hezbollah attack.

According to the report, forces raided a munitions storage facility in the suburb of La Paz, one of Bolivia's two capitals. The foiled plans included attacks on Bolivia, Peru, and Chile. The raid revealed mechanisms and material demonstrating the ability to produce a 2.5 ton bomb, and a four-wheel-drive type vehicle being prepared as a car bomb was also seized.

The report comes soon after the Kuwaiti daily Al Jarida cited the report of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander's aide, according to which responsibility for Iranian weapons and missile plants has been transferred to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the report translated and distributed by MEMRI researchers, the factories Iran recently established in Lebanon are at a depth of over 50 meters and are protected from bombings. The missiles are manufactured in various parts of the factories and are finally assembled into one unit.

Al Jarida further brings an anonymous report that after Israel destroyed a few years ago an Iranian weapons factory in Sudan, which supplied weapons to Hezbollah, and bombed the arms supply that was intended for Hezbollah via Syria, the Revolutionary Guards began a project to build weapons factories in Lebanon.

It is further reported that international experts were brought to Tehran University for planning and development of factories that are located at a depth of hundreds of feet below ground. "These plants were built at a depth of over 50 meters and above are various layers of several types of barricades so that Israeli aircraft are unable to harm them. Also, the missiles are not manufactured at one facility, but in parts at various plants and then finally they are assembled into a single unit."

Al-Jarida's source says that the factories transfer to Hezbollah occurred gradually and for the past three months these enterprises have come under the full supervision and management of Hezbollah.

The source claims that Hezbollah is capable of producing various types of missiles, which can reach more than 500 km, including surface-to-ground missiles, ground-to-sea missiles, light, fast craft-launched torpedoes, in addition to UAVs for espionage purposes and weapons and missiles-bearing drones, anti-tank missiles, and armored speedboats.