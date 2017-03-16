Who stole bereaved mother's phone?

Police arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of involvement in stealing the mobile phone of the mother of the late Hila Bezaleli. The phone contained pictures of her daughter, Hila. The suspect will be taken today to extend the suspect's remand.

Lieutenant Hila Bezaleli served as an IDF officer in the Medical Division of the Jordan Valley Brigade until her death on April 18, 2012. She was an outstanding army medic, and was chosen to participate in Independence Day ceremonies at Mount Herzl. During preparations for the ceremony, a faulty light fixture snapped and fell, killing Hila and injuring many others.

About two weeks ago Sigalit, mother of the late Bezaleli, filed a complaint over the theft of her cell phone in which her daughter's pictures are stored.

Two days after the complaint was filed police arrested a 36-year-old suspect, resident of a village near Jerusalem, who was brought in for questioning at Harel Station and whose home was later searched by court order. Throughout interrogation she denied the allegations and was released at investigation's end.

As the investigation progressed into findings and evidence gathering, police detained a cellular device store owner in his eastern Jerusalem shop. His interrogation revealed that a few days earlier the suspect arrived with her daughter, and the two sold him the device.

Yesterday (Wednesday) police arrested the suspect and questioned her about the theft, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, and possession of suspected stolen property, and detained for questioning the suspect's 16-year-old daughter. Under questioning they denied the crimes attributed to them. The girl was conditionally released and the suspect will be brought this morning to Jerusalem Magistrate's Court to extend her remand. The investigation is ongoing.

Harel Station Commander, Superintendent Nachman Shai, noted that "this is one of the most complex and sensitive investigations we have seen and it has touched the hearts of all the police in the station. Immediately upon receiving the complaint we began an intensive investigation while regularly updating and maintaining contact with the complainant. The concentrated investigative effort led to the suspect's arrest against whom we will exhaust all criminal procedures."