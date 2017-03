This week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on the Torah portion of Ki Tisa, which coincides with the upcoming Sabbath of parashat Para, the third of the four special Sabbaths that precede Passover.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman explore the elusive connection between the Golden Calf and the Red Heifer and the "disappearance" of Moshe, and touch upon many other enigmatic ideas featured in this week's Torah portion.