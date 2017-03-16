Jordan snubs nose at US demand to extradite Sbarro terrorist

Jordan is so far holding off from US demand to extradite terrorist involved in 2001 J'lem terror attack in which 16 were murdered.

The Jordanian Justice Ministry is so far refusing to respond to the US demand that Jordan extradite terrorist Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi, the first woman to join the Hamas terror organization.

Tamimi served as the driver for the suicide bomber who carried out the terror attack at the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem in August of 2001.

16 people were murdered in that attack, including two American citizens.

Although she was given 16 life sentences for her role in the attack, she was later freed as part of the Shalit deal. In an interview following her release, she said that she felt no remorse for her role in the attack.

On Tuesday, the FBI placed Tamimi on its list of “Most Wanted Terrorists.”

"Al-Tamimi is an unrepentant terrorist who admitted to her role in a deadly terrorist bombing that injured and killed numerous innocent victims," Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord had said, according to AFP.

"The charges unsealed today serve as a reminder that when terrorists target Americans anywhere in the world, we will never forget," she said in a statement.

According to Kol Yisrael, Hamas, for its part, is standing up for its own and calling on Jordan not to extradite Tamimi, claiming that the US has no right to make that demand.