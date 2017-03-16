IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IAF aircraft attack and destroy Hamas infrastructures in Gaza following rocket fire on southern Israel.

The Israel Air Force (IAF) attacked and destroyed two terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas in northern Gaza overnight Wednesday.

The airstrike was carried out in response to a rocket attack on southern Israel on Wednesday evening.

“The IDF considers the Hamas terrorist organization solely responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

Earlier, a rocket fired from Gaza exploded in an open region in the Negev.

No injuries were reported. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren did not sound because the rocket was headed toward an open area.

Gaza-based terrorist organizations continue to fire rockets towards southern Israel from time to time, even though Hamas agreed to a ceasefire following the counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Two weeks ago, a rocket from Gaza exploded in an open area in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council.

There were no reports of physical injuries or damage. In this case too, the “Red Alert” siren was not sounded because the rocket exploded in an open area.

In late February, two rockets were fired from the Sinai Peninsula towards Israel and exploded in the Eshkol Regional Council, causing no injuries or damages.

The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist organization claimed responsibility for the firing, saying, "Islamic State fighters yesterday attacked the residents of the Israeli Eshkol region with two Katyusha-type rockets, south of Palestine."