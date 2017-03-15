Bnei Akiva students embark on science and technology missions

In the coming week, the Center of Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot will send two unique technology and science missions abroad. About 35 students from all over Israel will fly for a week-long educational seminar which will take place at the Large Hadron Collider particle accelerator at CERN in Switzerland. At the same time, five students from the Bnei Akiva ulpana in Ofakim will fly to Florida in order to observe the launch of a satellite which they took part in constructing.

Science, Technology and Space Minister Ofir Akunis heard about the mission and requested to meet with it specifically on Science Day.

During the meeting Akunis said that, “not long ago I visited the particle accelerator and I'm still thrilled. I'd like to request that you work hard to learn as much as possible while you're there and come back to tell me how it was. There are already many Israeli scientists today, and I want you to be the next generation.”

Akunis also revealed that during his term the Israeli science budget reached record levels, which in turn encourages many missions from Israel.



Bnei Akiva CEO Elchanan Glatt thanked the minister and added, “In recent years, you accompanied us with a cyber-warfare project and now you're accompanying us in space and in science. With your help, and with the help of our teachers, we are creating a partnership of Torah and science”.